Antique not joining reg’l athletic meet in Aklan

The province of Antique will not be sending athletes to the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) meet, which will be held on February 15 to 22 at the Calangcang Sports Complex in Makato, Aklan, due to the current threat of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

During Monday's emergency meeting, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) headed by Governor Rhodora Cadiao decided to disallow student-athletes in Antique from joining the WVRAA.

The PDRRMC has decided to disallow our athletes to go to Aklan for the annual WVRAA competitions because of the emerging threat of the novel coronavirus, she said.

She said that the decision was arrived giving primordial importance to the health of the athletes.

We were informed that the athletes when they return to Antique would be put under quarantine by the Department of Health (DOH) so we decided not to send them to WVRAA, she said.

Department of Education-Antique District Superintendent Felisa Beriong expressed support to the decision of the PDRRMC.

When it comes to the protection of the health of the students then it is no longer being questioned, she said.

While students from the province are ready for the WVRAA and supposed to go there just days before the competition, the athletes and their technical officers could just have to wait for a little while.

I still do not know what would be the decision of the DepEd Regional Office but I have a feeling the WVRAA will be postponed, she said.

She said that there was a move to postpone the WVRAA during their previous meeting at the DepEd regional office last December because of Typhoon Ursula that affected the host province.

The DepEd divisions in Negros Occidental, Iloilo, and Guimaras, however, that time were really bent to push through with the WVRAA based on the original schedule because their student-athletes had already practiced, she said.

However, DepEd might decide to postpone the WVRAA given that there were 11 Chinese tourists from the Hubei province of China who were quarantined at the Aklan training center since January 21.

