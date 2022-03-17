﻿Antique LGUs urged to strengthen vax advocacy for seniors

Local government units (LGUs) in Antique were urged on Tuesday to strengthen their advocacy on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination focusing on senior citizens due to the sector’s low turnout during the National Vaccination Days (NVD) Part 4.

For the March 10-12 NVD, only 64 senior citizens got the vaccine out of the 4,620 recipients, said Irene Dulduco, Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) information officer.

“Many seniors still are hesitant to undergo the Covid-19 vaccination because of their comorbidity,” she said, plus they tend to believe wrong information that the vaccines will worsen their condition.

These 64 seniors were from 13 out of the 18 towns of Antique namely Barbaza, Tobias Fornier, Patnongon, Sibalom, Valderrama, Laua-an, Hamtic, Bugasong, Anini-y, Tibiao, San Jose de Buenavista, Culasi, and San Remigio.

“The seniors, who were attended by the IPHO deployed teams, were also given options on what Covid-19 vaccines they would like to have such as Pfizer, Moderna, and many others that were then available for them,” Dulduco said.

She added that as of March 14, a total of 30,792 seniors are already vaccinated while 21,933 are unprotected.

Dulduco said that if only local health authorities could reach out to them and explain the benefit of being inoculated, then more seniors would be encouraged to be vaccinated.

