Antique LGU to strictly enforce ‘Market Day’ halt

The local government of Sibalom said the suspension of Market Day every Tuesday due to threats posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) would be strictly enforced on March 31.

Sibalom’s municipal economic and enterprise development officer, Rodel Esler, said in an interview on Wednesday that there was an earlier announcement on the suspension of Market Day but many vendors and local farmers still came to sell their products last Tuesday.

“Many of the vendors and farmers from the barangays said they were not aware of the suspension of the Market Day, thus, they still came to sell their goods,” Esler said.

“Next Tuesday, the municipal government will already strictly implement the Market Day suspension.”

An estimated 5,000 people troop to Sibalom during Market Day on Tuesdays either to sell their goods or buy fresh farm produce and other needs, according to data from the municipal economic and enterprise development office.

The suspension of Market Day adheres to Executive Order 2020-0119-III signed by Mayor Gian Carlo Occeña on March 23. However, regular market operations for essential goods will continue.

Transient vendors from Sibalom can go on selling their goods but they have to secure a quarantine pass from the barangay.

Delivery trucks of essential goods and food items have to secure a travel pass that will be presented in checkpoints.

Only one driver and one helper are allowed to board the delivery truck.

Source: Philippines News Agency