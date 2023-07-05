Antique LGU shuts down 46 delinquent establishments

The local government unit (LGU) of San Remigio has slapped 46 establishments with a closure order starting on Wednesday for operating without business permits and for failure to pay taxes. In a press conference at the San Remigio Municipal Hall before the start of their operations, Mayor Margarito Mission, Jr. said the closure of establishments with annual gross sales of PHP30,000 and above stays until their owners and operators secure their business permits. 'The establishment owners and operators had already been given three notices reminding them of their delinquency before the closure,' Mission said. Three resorts in the town's popular tourist destination in Barangay Aningalan, two gasoline stations, one billiard pool, six furniture maker shops, five canteens, three ready-to-wear merchandise shops, and 26 sari-sari (community) stores will be served with closure orders during the two-day operations. He added that it would be unfair to other businesses that religiously renew their permits and pay their taxes if the 46 establishments will continue to operate. Acting Municipal Treasurer Laumar Daime Bautista, in the same press conference, said delinquent business owners and operators were given ample time from April until July 4 to secure their documents but they failed to comply. 'Once these business owners and operators could comply or even immediately tomorrow, July 6, they would already be allowed to open by our mayor,' he said. Bautista added that some of these establishments failed to settle their dues for the past 10 years. Mission said this will be the second time that his administration has imposed the closure operation; the first was in 2019 involving 10 establishments. 'I have to show the political will to protect also the other legitimate businesses,' he said. The closure order was jointly implemented by the Mayor's Office, Office of the Treasurer, Business Permit Licensing Office, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine National Police (PNP) and other concerned government agencies.

Source: Philippines News Agency