Antique IPHO warns public vs. rise in dengue cases during El Niño

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The Antique Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) has warned the public against the possible rise of dengue cases during the El Niño phenomenon. Irene Duldoco, IPHO information officer, said in an interview Monday that from Jan. 1 to 27, 2024, they have monitored 59 cases, or an increase of 11 percent compared with the 53 cases in the same period last year, but both have no deaths. 'The households are storing water to ensure they would have enough water supply for drinking and their other needs, and these could be possible mosquito breeding places,' she said. Duldoco said it is important to always cover water containers so they will not serve as mosquito-breeding places. She said dengue thrives in the Philippines because it is a tropical country and when there is a long dry spell. 'We continue to campaign for the 5S strategy against dengue,' she added. Duldoco said the 5S strategy against dengue includes the search and destroy of mosquito breeding sites; self-protection; see k early consultation; support fogging, spraying, and misting in hot spot areas; and sustain hydration. For hydration because of the intense heat, the IPHO recommended increasing daily water intake of up to 12 glasses from eight to 10 glasses for replenishment. Meanwhile, Duldoco said that aside from dengue, they also monitor other diseases related to the El Niño phenomenon such as diarrhea, food poisoning, asthma, sunburn and heat stroke. 'The IPHO has the El Niño Mitigation and Preparedness Plan for Health, where we have the strategies on disease prevention,' she said. Included in the plan are for the LGUs to conduct a risk assessment and the geo-tagging and monitoring sources to ensure safe local drinking water. Handwashing and proper food preparation are advised to prevent diarrhea and food poisoning. 'Use sunscreen and other sun protection such as an umbrella to prevent sunburn and heat stroke,' Duldoco said. Source: Philippines News Agency