﻿Antique implements 24-hour checkpoints for peaceful polls

All 18 municipal police stations in Antique have been directed to maintain a 24-hour checkpoint within their respective localities this election period for the peaceful conduct of the May 2022 polls.

Staff Sergeant John Mark Gonzaga, Antique Provincial Police Office (APPO) Information officer, in an interview on Friday, said the round-the-clock checkpoint was upon the order of provincial director, Col. Alexander Golles Mariano, also to prevent most wanted persons and loose firearms from being transported to the province that could be used to threaten or extort from candidates.

Since the start of the checkpoint on January 9, he said they have yet to confiscate any firearm being transported or carried in public.

“Our provincial director based on his assessment even said that the province will have a peaceful election,” he said.

Gonzaga added that since the start of the local campaign on March 25, they had not monitored any political clash between candidates or their supporters, which they hope would continue until after the election.

He said the police will continue to urge candidates to support their campaign for a peaceful election.

The spokesperson said they also continue to monitor if the candidates are adhering to their pledges when they affixed their signatures during covenant signing events.

The covenant signing for an honest, orderly, and peaceful conduct of the election has been completed in all 18 municipalities of Antique.

The spokesperson, however, said that there are four municipalities in Antique considered areas of immediate concern, particularly under the “yellow” and “orange” categories, during this election.

Those under the “yellow” category have a history of political clashes while those in the “orange” category have sightings of the New People’s Army (NPA) or are located in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA).

“I can’t divulge the towns considered to be areas of immediate concern,” he said.

Candidates are also requested to report any attempt to extort them in the guise of permit to campaign or permit to win usually being conducted by the NPA during an election period.

“We are appealing to the candidates not to give in to any extortion attempt because it is beyond and against the law,” Gonzaga said.

The police are also reminding candidates against vote-buying.

“We are in the process of planning a candidates forum to be held the third week of April so as to give those vying for electoral seats to present their platforms to the voters,” Gonzaga said.

