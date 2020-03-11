Antique firemen open stations to the public

Fire stations in the province of Antique have opened their doors to the public so the latter could experience how to be a firefighter.

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) - Antique information officer Vilmarie Pagunsan said in an interview on Wednesday that the open house began on Monday and will last until Friday as part of the observance of Fire Prevention Month.

“We have the 'Bahay ni Juan, Bahay ni Berong', which is a five-day open house in the different fire stations,” Pagunsan said.

She said the open house is part of the fire safety education for students, teachers, and parents who will visit the fire stations in the 18 municipalities of the province in the five-day activity.

The students are also given a tour of the fire station premises and introduced to firefighting activities under the supervision of the BFP personnel.

Belison municipal fire marshal, Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Jones Dioso said in a separate interview that a total of 48 preschoolers from two schools in the town visited their fire station on Tuesday.

“The preschoolers really enjoyed the open house. Through the open house, the preschoolers at their early age were already able to learn about the work of firemen,” Dioso said.

A BFP mascot entertained the preschoolers, who were also given fire safety tips as part of raising their awareness.

BFP-Antique will likewise have a fire emergency simulation in the barangay.

“The fire stations will conduct the simulation in one barangay of each municipality in the province,” Pagunsan said.

She said there will also be photography, drawing, and poster-making contests at the Gaisano Mall on March 31 as their culminating activity.

The photo contest will be for amateur photographers while the poster-making contest will be for high school students. The drawing contest will be for elementary pupils who will represent their fire stations.

Source: Philippines News Agency