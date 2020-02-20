Antique eyes use of motorcycles for public transport

The Antique Provincial Board is requesting the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) to register motorcycles as public transport and to have a legitimate operation.

Board Member Victor R. Condez, during the regular session of the provincial road on Thursday, sponsored a resolution Recognizing Motorcycle Otherwise Known as 'Skylab' or 'Habal Habal' and endorsing the same before the DOTr and LTO for its Legitimate Operation.

He said motorcycles are the common mode of public transport in rural areas.

Whereas, with lacking viable mode of transport options, suitability of motorcycle is highly and favorably recommended rather than allocating time walking relatively for long hours before reaching the point of destination, Condez said.

He said legalizing their operation will allow for proper regulation to promote safety, comfort and avoidance of road accidents.

Economic prosperity will also be realized in the countryside due to the fast interchanging of passengers and commodities bringing about livelihood to the people, he added.

In almost all areas of the province, one could see these motorcycles plying passengers, Condez said.

The move was supported by Board member Fernando Corvera as he too would like the operations of these two wheeled vehicles to be legalized.

We know there are many vehicular accidents that happen on motorcycle passengers so I would like the DOTr and LTO to put restrictions on the number of passengers, said Board Member Mayella Mae Plameras Ladislao.

Source: Philippines News Agency