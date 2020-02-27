Antique eyes sisterhood pact with City of Manila

Antique is looking into the many advantages of the proposed sisterhood pact will bring between the City of Manila and the province, especially to AntiqueAos based in Manila.

Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao in an interview Wednesday said the possible sisterhood of Manila and Antique was discussed during their meeting with Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso last February 17.

She said no less than the mayor is excited to visit Antique and push through with the sisterhood because his father came from Barangay Piape III in Hamtic town.

The sisterhood will be beneficial to AntiqueAos who work and reside in Manila, she said.

Cadiao said there are thousands of AntiqueAos in Manila who could benefit from the sisterhood relationship in terms of processing their documents at the Manila City government.

It would be easier for them to process some documents there because they would already be assisted because of the sisterhood relationship, she added.

The City of Manila might also be able to extend scholarships to AntiqueAo students who study in universities there, Cadiao said. AntiqueAos would be able to seek medical assistance also from the Manila City government.

In a previous interview with Vice Governor Edgar Denosta last February 20, he said the Manila mayor was proud of his roots from Antique. They learned during their meeting that many AntiqueAos were holding key positions at the city government.

We will work on the sisterhood pact with the help of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), he said.

The DILG supervises the sisterhood relationship between the two local government units based on their mutual interest in further developing their economic, social, cultural, political and historical ties.

Denosta said Antique's beautiful tourism sites could be alluring to Manila residents.

The Antique provincial government should be able to accommodate well and secure the tourists who come to the province, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency