Antique eyes first drug free province in W. Visayas

The province of Antique is eyeing to become the first province in Western Visayas to be declared as drug free following the launching of shelter for surrendered drug personalities in the municipality of Hamtic.

Col. Roy Parena, Antique Police Provincial Director, said the establishment of Balay Silangan is a requirement for the province to be declared as drug free.

Hopefully, the province of Antique could attain the historical record as the first province to be declared as drug free province in Western Visayas, he said in an interview Monday.

He said the goal of the province could be realized through a concerted effort with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and other government agencies concerned.

With the Balay Silangan now, we need to fast track the drug clearing operations, he said.

PDEA Acting Regional Director Alex Tablate said Antique, which has a total of 590 barangays, has seven remaining barangays to be declared as drug free.

Antique has so far the highest number of barangays declared as drug cleared in Western Visayas, he said during the launching of the Balay Silangan.

The barangays yet to be declared as drug free include one each in municipalities of Culasi, Tibiao, Hamtic, and Caluya; and three in this capital town.

Tablate said Antique could hopefully be declared as drug free province within the year.

With its launching at the newly renovated second floor of the Department of Education (DepEd) building in Hamtic, there would be an initial 40 drug pusher surrenderers who would be admitted as clients to undergo rehabilitation program by the PDEA with the local government unit of Hamtic supervising the facility.

The mayors of other municipalities of San Jose de Buenavista, Barbaza, Laua an, Tibiao, and Tobias Fornier also signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Hamtic Mayor Julius Pacificador wherein they would provide the needed fund for their constituents who would be admitted at the Balay Silangan.

In the MOA, our LGU San Jose de Buenavista will provide the needed amount for the one month stay of our drug pusher surrenderers, Mayor Elmer Untaran said.

He said the amount they would be contributing to Hamtic, however, has yet to be finalized.

San Jose de Buenavista will have 10 clients among the 40 to be admitted at the Balay Silangan, he added.

Laua an Mayor Francisco Baladjay said four clients from his municipality will also undergo rehabilitation.

