Antique eyes ban on swine from Mindanao

The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) here is waiting for Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao to sign an executive order (EO) banning the entry of swine, pork, and its by products from Mindanao.

Provincial Veterinarian, Dr. Romeo Magdato said on Thursday that they expect Cadiao to issue the EO either on Friday or next week since they sent their proposal letter to her office last February 6.

We proposed the banning of the Mindanao swine, pork, pork products and its by products in the province because of the reported cases of the African swine fever (ASF) there, Magdato said.

He noted that their proposal has been reviewed by provincial administrator Nery Duremdes.

The provincial government has also banned the entry of swine, pork, and its by products from Luzon due to ASF.

As of now, the province of Antique is still ASF free, Magdato said, giving credit to the efforts of the municipal and provincial agriculture officers, police, Coast Guard, and airport personnel.

The police, he said, has been strictly inspecting the products being transported to Antique at their checkpoints.

Magdato reported that a pack of pork chicharon hand carried by a passenger passing through the Antique airport was confiscated on February 13 although it was only meant for personal consumption.

He also said those transporting swine to Antique province should secure a veterinary certificate, shipping permit, and livestock and poultry handlers' license because these are the documents being checked by the police at the checkpoints.

The documents could be secured here at the ProVet, Magdato said, adding that without these documents, the shippers would not be allowed to transport the live swine to Iloilo, Aklan, or other places.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY