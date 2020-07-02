Antique dengue cases drop due to Covid-19 cleanup activities

The cash-for-work program initiated by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) as a response measure amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has likewise led to the decline of dengue cases in this province.

Dr. Leoncio Abiera, Jr., officer-in-charge of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), in an interview Thursday, said the province has recorded 206 dengue cases from January 1 to June 20 this year, compared to the 446 cases in the same period last year.

IPHO Information Officer Irene Dulduco attributed the decrease to the implementation of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced#Barangay Ko, Bahay Ko (TUPAD#BKBK) program of DOLE.

“With the DOLE TUPAD, the people can carry out environmental cleanliness,” she said.

She said the decline started during the 13th morbidity week covering the March 29 to April 4 period with only five cases, while three cases were recorded on the 14th morbidity week from April 5 to 11.

“The most number of dengue cases, which is 33, was monitored on January 1 to 7, the first morbidity week,” she said.

DOLE implemented its program in two batches, from April 8 to 17 with 400 beneficiaries, and from April 29 to May 8 with 2,800 beneficiaries. It provides alternative livelihood to those who had been displaced by Covid-19.

“Through the TUPAD#BKBK the beneficiaries are being required to do disinfection and cleaning of their own homes as they are being encouraged to stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” DOLE Antique provincial director Melisa Navarra said.

The beneficiaries received PHP395 daily wage.

