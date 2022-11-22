Antique dads OK office for PWDs

The Antique provincial board unanimously approved the establishment of the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) through Provincial Ordinance Number 2022-362 passed during its regular session on Monday.

“In Section 13, Article XIII (Social Justice and Human Rights) of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, it foremost mandates the state to establish a special agency for disabled persons for rehabilitation, self-development and self-reliance, and for their integration into the mainstream of society,” said Board Member Mayella Mae Plameras-Ladislao, chairperson of the Committee on Health, Sanitation and Social Services, and author of the ordinance.

Republic Act (RA) 10070, otherwise known as “An Act Establishing Institutional Mechanism to Ensure the Implementation of Program and Services to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Every Province, City and Municipality” also mandates the creation of the office.

The establishment of the PDAO subsequently results in creation of plantilla positions for the office to become functional.

“Funding for the PDAO will come from the 5 percent of the Gender and Development budget of the local government unit,” Ladislao said.

This, she noted, is also in accordance with the General Appropriations Act and the governor shall ensure that the necessary funds are allocated to fulfill the obligations of the PDAO in serving the needs of PWDs.

PDAO used to be under the Provincial Social Welfare and Development.

Source: Philippines News Agency