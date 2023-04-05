Antique cops working this Lent to be inspected

The Antique Provincial Police Office -Internal Affairs Service (APPO-IAS) has an ongoing random inspection of the personnel deployed this Holy Week to ensure that they are on their assigned posts wearing proper uniforms. APPO is on full alert status from April 1 until May 31 and its force of around 1,000 personnel is expected to ensure the safety of the public during the Holy Week and even during the entire summer vacation. 'IAs personnel are conducting random inspections among the police personnel, especially in convergence areas to ensure that they are in their respective assignments and to check on how they deal with the community,' IAS Antique Provincial Director Lt. Col. Norby Escobar said in an interview Wednesday. During inspections, they are guided on how to be in control of a situation whenever there are untoward incidents and are reminded to give people their utmost respect. Escobar added that there are fully operational IAS desks in the 18 police stations of the province where the public can get in touch or report if they have concerns with the police force. 'There are IAS focal persons in every police station aside from our electronic platform,' Escobar said. The focal persons in the police stations have been trained on how to report whenever there is a complaint through their electronic platform or computer system. There are also police assistance desks installed in the various convergence areas like churches, malls and terminals.

Source: Philippines News Agency