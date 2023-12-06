Antique Commits to Enhanced Child Welfare and Development

San Jose de Buenavista - The Antique provincial government has made significant strides in enhancing the quality of life for 222,688 children, as reported by Vice Governor Edgar Denosta. During the National Children's Month celebration at San Jose de Buenavista, Denosta presented the 2023 local State of the Children report, highlighting the government's investment in child health, education, and protection.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Provincial Nutrition Committee has initiated a program focusing on children's nutritional status, aligning with the Ambisyon Natin 2040 goals. This initiative includes the Breastfeeding First 1,000 days (BF1KD) program, acclaimed as the province's best practice for nutrition. Helen Keller International (HKI), a global non-profit organization combatting malnutrition, has documented the positive impact of the BF1KD program. The program emphasizes the importance of nutrition during the first 1,000 days of a child's life, spanning from pregnancy to their second birthday.

Denosta noted improvements in several health indicators. The province's crude birth rate decreased by 0.84 percent per 1,000 population during 2021-2022. There was also a slight decrease in infant mortality, down by 2.63 per 1,000 population in 2022, and under-five mortality decreased by 1.31 per 1,000 live births. The Operation Timbang (OPT) results showed a reduction in stunting by 2.25 percent and a decrease in the combined wasted and severely wasted weight of children by 0.37 percent in 2022.

Further efforts include the operation of 841 Day Care Centers, serving 21,437 children under the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) program. Additionally, the Department of Education ensures educational access for all school-age children, especially in remote areas, through 187 schools and 373 teachers implementing the multi-grade program.

However, the Antique Police Provincial Office Women and Children Protection Desk reported an increase in violence against children cases, from 74 in 2021 to 85 in 2022. Yet, there was a decrease in cases of children in conflict with the law, from eight in 2021 to three in 2022.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has rated the Provincial Council for the Protection of Children as 83.84 percent functional, classifying it as ideal.