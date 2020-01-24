Antique capital eyes sisterhood pact with Silay in NegOcc

A sisterhood pact is being eyed between Antique's capital town San Jose de Buenavista and Silay City in Negros Occidental.

The provincial board on Thursday unanimously approved during its regular session the creation of the sisterhood committee that would carry out the twinning relationship.

Antique Provincial Board Member Errol T. Santillan, chairman of the committee on history and cultural heritage, said the creation of a sisterhood committee is an initial step to forge a twinning relationship between San Jose de Buenavista and Silay City.

The creation of a sisterhood committee by the two local government units (LGUs) is the initial step for any twinning relationship, Santillan said.

The creation of a sisterhood committee is a requirement by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which supervises LGUs forging a sisterhood relationship, he added.

The sisterhood committee will discuss the affiliation idea and will determine the choice of the LGU to affiliate with, Santillan said.

The committee will be a true cross-section representation of the community, such as the educational, cultural, technical, business, professional, social, civic, religious, youth, media, and others as it will also be tasked to prepare background information about the twinning LGUs, and outline the type of business activities to be carried out, he said.

He said the local chief executives of San Jose de Buenavista and Silay City are eager to finally be able to realize their sisterhood relationship because of their mutual interest in further developing their economic, social, cultural, political, and historical ties.

Silay City has the Heritage Zone Ordinance, which San Jose de Buenavista can also replicate, he said.

He said Silay City, which is considered as next to Vigan in the preservation and conservation of historical sites, would be able to assist San Jose de Buenavista in preserving its old infrastructures to further attract tourists and boost its economy.

San Jose has several historical sites, such as the San Pedro Convent and remnants of the old Spanish Fort.

Source: Philippines News Agency