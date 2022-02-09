﻿Antique candidates vow peaceful May polls

Twenty-four candidates running for various provincial posts in Antique signed a covenant Monday as they commit for a peaceful, safe, and orderly May 2022 election.

Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao said her group joined the Unity Walk and Covenant Signing at the Antique Provincial Police Office (APPO) to show their commitment to an honest and peaceful election.

Cadiao, who is eyeing her third term under the National Unity Party (NUP), is joined by reelectionist Vice Governor Edgar Denosta and neophyte congressional candidate Antonio Agapito Legarda, both under the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC).

“This is the rightful time for us to unite,” she said in an interview, as she also urged her political opponents not to engage in mudslinging.

Legarda, whose NPC coalesced at the local level with Cadiao, said Antique in the past had suffered from political divisiveness and so he is swearing to bring peace and unity in the province.

Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) gubernatorial candidate Vicente Fedelicio lauded the initiative of the Philippine National Police, Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the religious sector because candidates like them could work for unity as well as orderly, peaceful and honest election.

“I do hope that the people would vote according to their conscience,” he also said in a separate interview.

Aside from Denosta, other candidates who vied for the vice-gubernatorial post are incumbent board members Julius Cezar Tajanlangit of PDP-Laban and Vincent Piccio under Aksyon Demokratiko.

They were joined by their candidates running for the board member posts.

Two congressional candidates Paolo Everardo Javier of PDP- Laban and lawyer Abdiel Dan Fajardo of the Liberal Party were not able to join the unity walk and covenant signing.

