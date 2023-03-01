Antique bids to host Palarong Pambansa 2024

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique: The Antique provincial government is eyeing to host the 2024 staging of the Palarong Pambansa, according to provincial school governance and operations chief Evelyn Remo on Wednesday.

Remo said Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao, during their Provincial School Board meeting on Feb. 27, informed them the provincial government sent its letter of intent to the Department of Education Palarong Pambansa Secretariat last Feb. 23.

“It will already be the turn of Western Visayas to host the Palarong Pambansa in 2024 so the province of Antique is bidding to host the national sports event,” she said in an interview.

The province played host to the national sports event back in 2017 but Remo said Antique is now more prepared to host because of its amenities where athletic delegations can be accommodated.

The Binirayan Sports Complex in San Jose de Buenavista which served as the main playing venue is still operational although there might be a need to repair or refurbish the rubberized oval track and other amenities depending on the recommendations of the Palarong Pambansa officials.

Currently, the province is preparing for the Antique Association Provincial Meet on March 31 to April 2 where they will be choosing the best athletes to represent the province at the Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association (WVRAA) meet in Aklan on April 26 to 30.

The provincial government has allocated PHP15 million for its delegation that will represent the province at the WVRAA meet.

The budget will be sourced from the Special Education Fund (SEF) and will include cash incentives for the athletes bringing home medals during the regional meet.

There will be an around 600-member delegation, including the coaches, assistant coaches, and members of the working committees that will be sent to Aklan for the sports competition, Remo added.

