Anti-terror law to shield Agusan Norte IPs from NPA abuse

The passage of the anti-terrorism bill, which now awaits the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, is welcomed by the indigenous peoples (IPs) in Agusan del Norte, saying the measure would protect them from the abuses of communist rebels.

Datu Bawang Eddie Sulhayan Ampiyawan, the Indigenous People Mandatory Representative of Agusan del Norte (IPMR-ADN), said there is nothing to be afraid of with the measure as it is only meant to “protect the ordinary people.”

“It will protect the people — especially the IPs and their communities — from the recruitment, extortion, and other forms of abuse being done for years by the communist New People’s Army (NPA),” Ampiyawan told the Philippine News Agency Tuesday. “The IPs of Agusan del Norte are supporting the passage of the anti-terror bill and we ask President Duterte to sign it.”

For years, the Higaonon leader said NPA rebels have been intruding into their ancestral lands to influence the IPs to join the communist rebellion, adding that “violent repercussions” await against those “who refused to join the communist cause.”

Ampiyawan said the IP communities in the entire country will benefit from the anti-terror bill, noting that peace will engender development in the countryside — especially in ancestral lands.

“We have to look at the law in all aspects. The law will not only shield the IP communities it will also become a ticket for development programs and progress to far-flung IP and non-IP communities in Agusan del Norte and other parts of the Caraga Region,” the tribal leader said.

He also called on various sectors opposed to the anti-terror bill to “reflect on their one-sided stand.”

“The country is facing terrorism every day. Threats are always posed by the NPA, the extremists, and the criminals. This law is needed to combat these terrorists that threaten our families and communities,” Ampiyawan said.

He also expressed gratitude to President Duterte and the leaders of the House of Representatives for their “perseverance and resolve to enact the said law.”

The NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

Source: Philippines News Agency