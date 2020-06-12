Anti-terror law to bring progress in Mindanao: Caraga peace body

The Anti-Terrorism Bill of 2020 would not only address terrorism but also bring progress in Mindanao and transform the island’s image, Surigao del Sur Governor Alexander Pimentel said Thursday.

Pimentel, who also heads Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in Caraga, said there is nothing to be afraid of the anti-terror bill as its ultimate goal is to “preserve the state and its autonomy, to bring peace and security so that every family will live peacefully in their homes.”

“If ever the proposed law will be enacted, I believe that it will aid a brighter future mostly for the people of Mindanao and repaint the old image of our island infamously known as the land of blood and bullets,” he said in a statement.

“With our people being victims of extortion, indoctrination along with the continuous exploitation of our minors being recruited for terroristic activities, and economic activities being constantly threatened due to terrorists’ presence, I am one with the people of Caraga who strongly desire to put an end to terrorism and look forward to a progressive and peaceful society,” Pimentel said.

He also challenged those who continue to oppose the anti-terror bill to stay in Mindanao, be with the law enforcers, and get a first-hand experience with the “real situation on the ground.”

“You would know how it would feel like being in our shoes every time a terrorist group would threaten our lives and livelihood,” he said.

Pimentel said Caraganons are thankful to President Rodrigo Duterte for “looking after the safety of the Filipino people,” even as he urged local leaders in the region “to join the cause and express support for the passage of the anti-terror law.”

Meanwhile, Agusan del Norte Governor Dale Covera warned terrorists can strike “anytime in any place if the people and the government are not vigilant.”

“For several years, our country and the world are facing threats from different groups who believe that they can achieve their objective by terrorizing the people,” said Corvera, who also chairs the Regional Development Council (RDC) of Caraga.

Corvera noted that the anti-terrorism bill only seeks to amend some provisions of the Republic Act 9372 or the Human Security Act of 2007 and fill the gaps in the old law for a more robust implementation.

“The province of Agusan del Norte strongly supports the enactment of this bill into law with the assurance that the same will also uphold the constitutional right of every Filipino as enshrined in the 1987 Philippine Constitution,” he added.

Mayor Phoebe Corvera of San Luis town, Agusan del Sur, also expressed support to the anti-terrorism measure, saying the law “will truly pave the attainment of sustainable peace and prosperity of our nation.”

On Thursday, Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas Jr. also backed the enactment of the anti-terror bill.

“We have seen the suffering of ordinary people, especially here in Mindanao, because of the acts of terrorism by certain groups or individuals that have claimed many lives and have placed various areas in our country in a more impoverished state,” Matugas said.

The lack of security and peace and order has affected some areas in Mindanao that are considered tourist hubs and business centers, he added.

Matugas also pointed out that 13 years after the Human Security Act of 2007 was enacted, the law appeared weak in suppressing terrorist acts in the country.

“I support the ideals of the said bill, with high hopes that it will be used solely for the protection of the public against the acts of depraved groups that causes instability and fear in our country,” he said.

Lianga, Surigao del Sur Mayor Novelita Sarmen also joined Datu Hawudon Jumar Bucales–the Indigenous People Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in the area–in calling on Duterte to sign the anti-terror bill.

Sarmen said the terrorist acts perpetrated by the communist New People’s Army (NPA)– especially on the tribal communities–have adversely affected the town’s economic growth.

“The municipality of Lianga is one of the municipalities most affected by conflict because of the atrocious acts committed by the Communist NPA Terrorists and their front groups or above-ground organizations which act as their support system,” Sarmen and Bucales said in a joint statement early this week.

Source: Philippines News Agency