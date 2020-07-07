Anti-terror law ‘reinvigorates’ fight to crush terrorism

The newly signed anti-terrorism law will secure the country’s freedom and democracy and “reinvigorates our constant vigil against the relentless threat of terrorism,” the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) said Monday, as it lauded President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent signing of the measure.

NTF-ELCAC’s Legal Cooperation Cluster-Coordinated Legal Action and Support Services (LCC-CLASS) made this comment in the wake of protests on the signing of the law, with several groups saying the new law is dangerous and will worsen attacks against human rights defenders.

LCC-CLASS cited the timely passage of the measure, saying Human Security Act (HSA) of 2007 has “withered through the times and rendered itself kaput calling for its repeal”.

The country has been under threats of terroristic attacks in recent years, which includes the Jolo Cathedral attack in 2019, the Sulu encounter in 2018, Marawi siege in 2017, the Davao City night market bombing in September 2016, the Sawmill kidnapping and beheading in April 2016 when the Maute came out as a supporter of ISIS, and the Zamboanga siege in September 2013.

Despite these attacks, only one was convicted under the Human Security Act, Nur Sapian, leader of Hukbong Federal for the Marawi Siege, and only one prescribed organization which is the Abu Sayyaf.

Data from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology shows there are 735 suspects or respondents undergoing trial, but not one of them is being tried for violation of the HSA.

Cases range from murder and illegal possession of firearms even though they were captured at the Marawi siege.

Even Abu Sayyaf members who were caught by government forces were mostly convicted of kidnapping, but not in violation of the HSA.

This is because HSA, the LCC-CLASS said, has no teeth.

It said up to this day, the constant threat of terrorism continuously manages to evade the long arm of the law.

“Now, with this more comprehensive measure, our government shall be better equipped to frustrate, foil, and preempt terrorist attacks and further radicalization,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency