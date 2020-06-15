Anti-terror bill won’t curtail freedom, rights: PNP chief

-Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, assured Monday that the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 will not be a tool to curtail the rights of citizens as guaranteed by the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

In a press conference during his command visit to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-12 here, Gamboa said the measure mainly aims to strengthen the campaign against terrorism and not to silence government critics.

He also allayed concerns that it could be abused by law enforcers and other implementing agencies, noting that necessary safety nets already are in place.

“That’s (prone to abuse) always been the notion. But we have a fully operational Constitution so there is check and balances there,” he said.

Gamboa maintained that only terrorists should fear the proposed anti-terror bill and not the law-abiding citizens.

Likewise, he said the bill should not be equated with martial law as all court processes remain and will not give law enforcement agencies additional powers and functions.

Those aggrieved still have available remedies and can always go to the courts if necessary, he said, adding: “We should only worry when the judiciary was no longer operational.”

Meanwhile, Gamboa commended the PRO-12 “for doing well” in the implementation of the President’s “whole-of-nation” approach and accomplishments these past months in terms of addressing internal threats.

The regional police presented a total of 99 low and high-powered firearms and explosives given up by over 140 former NPA combatants who surrendered these past months in parts of Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

Gamboa noted that the stream of NPA surrenderers became more frequent during the implementation of the enhanced and general community quarantine in the region amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“I’m glad that these were resolved through peaceful means and without the unnecessary expense of any life,” he said.

