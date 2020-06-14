Anti-terror bill timely as int’l efforts vs. terrorism mount

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib has backed the passage of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, saying terrorism has impeded the growth and progress of society.

“Terrorism, in all its attributes, is definitely one against the flow of development and we deeply abhor such acts that impede us to grow and progress as a society and as an economic unit,” he said in a statement Sunday.

He added that the bill comes at a time when it is most needed to protect the nation, its people and the future generation of Filipinos.

“As a Mindanaoan raised and made aware of the longstanding history of violence and armed conflicts in this part of the country, I see the enduring value of maintaining peace and order to the community and of bringing to the fore of justice those who have nothing good but to sow and spread extraordinary fear and aggravation among our populace,” Jubahib added.

He lauded the government “for bringing our counter-terrorism measures with a fortified approach through this landmark bill.”

He added that the anti-terrorism bill is a manifestation of the government’s commitment to strengthen its fight against terrorist acts.

Jubahib stressed that the bill is timely with the heightened international efforts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region to stamp out terrorism and related security threats.

“I express my confidence that this new law will enable our country, its law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities with the exact capacity under the Constitution to fight the threats of terrorism while protecting human rights and civil liberties of our people,” he added.

