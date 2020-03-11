Anti-rabies campaign up in Cotabato City, Maguindanao

Personnel of the Veterinary Office embarked on Tuesday on a massive campaign to ensure that the city remains rabies-free as the country observes the Rabies Awareness Month.

City Veterinarian Robert Malcontento said the locality has been rabies-free for the past seven years and this year, veterinary workers will attempt to maintain the city status as far as rabies is concerned.

Malcontento said during the month, veterinary workers will hold free anti-rabies vaccination in all of the city’s 37 villages.

“Those whose pets were not vaccinated during the event in their respective barangays may visit our office for a free vaccination,” he said.

Malcontento said a person who becomes a victim of a dog bite should to immediately wash the wound part with soap and seek medical attention at the animal bite center at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center.

He said dogs that attacked anyone should not be put down but placed under observation for rabies detection.

“Let us all be responsible pet owners, so everybody is safe,” Malcontento said.

In Maguindanao, Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu also led veterinary workers in launching the anti-rabies observance by hosting a free anti-rabies vaccination on pets in Campo Cuatro Elementary School, Barangay Taliwasa, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao.

Mangudadatu directed the provincial veterinarian to conduct a house-to-house campaign to ensure all pets are vaccinated against rabies.

This year’s anti-rabies campaign is anchored on the theme "Rabies ay iwasan, alagang aso't pusa ay pabakunahan".

Source: Philippines News Agency