Anti-hunger group gives food packs to 2K Pangasinenses

An anti-hunger multi-sectoral movement, Pilipinas Kontra Gutom, distributed on Thursday food packs to some 2,000 residents here.

Task Force Zero Hunger chairperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the recipients were chosen by the city government.

“They are residents who are most in need. This is to help address hunger that we know was brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, not just the problem on health,” he said in an interview.

Nograles said the recipients received rice and chicken.

Pilipinas Kontra Gutom is a movement behind Task Force Zero Hunger wherein the government, academe, non-profit organizations, private organizations, and the public work together to address issues related to involuntary hunger in the country.