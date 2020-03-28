Anti-crime ops ongoing despite quarantine: NCRPO

There will be no let-up in anti-crime operations amid the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Friday.

NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, said this is despite the decline of Metro Manila’s crime rate to 56.9 percent from March 15-22.

During this period, the NCRPO has recorded a total of 1,903 crime incidents, much lower than 4,413 incidents in the same period last year.

The five districts covered by the NCRPO are the Manila Police District (MPD), Quezon City Police District (QCPD), Northern Police District (NPD), Southern Police District (SPD), and Eastern Police District (EPD).

From March 15-25, the NCRPO seized a total of PHP13.1 million worth of drugs and arrested 575 suspects.

Meanwhile, 296 persons were arrested for illegal gambling while 24 were apprehended for illegal possession of firearms.

The NCRPO also confiscated gambling money worth PHP98,370 and confiscated 25 firearms, Sinas said.

Currently, 11 people have been arrested for selling overpriced medical products and equipment.

Sinas said that they would not distribute the seized products to the medical workers unless it would be allowed by the court.

He explained the seized products serve as evidence for the filing of charges against the suspects.

He said police remain vigilant on people committing criminal acts despite the quarantine.

Respect for human rights

Sinas, meanwhile, assured the police would respect the rights of the people in checkpoints amid reports of police abuse in Manila.

He said an investigation is underway on what really transpired at the Golden Mosque Compound in Quiapo, Manila early this week where two police officers were caught on video while hitting, threatening and cursing at residents who went out of their houses to buy food and other basic necessities.

“My instruction to my men is clear and unequivocal that despite the stringent implementation of policies relative to the community quarantine, due respect for the rights of our citizens must always be observed,” he added.

As of now, a total of 25,350 cops have been deployed in Metro Manila for the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

Sinas said that 12,000 cops are sent out per shift.

“Every 12 hours, magpapalitan talaga yan [We have a rotation every 12 hours],” Sinas said in a press briefing.

The 49 Quarantine Control Points (QCPs) along the borders of Metro Manila are well-equipped with medical equipment such as PPEs and scanners, Sinas said.

NCRPO also installed a total of 120 internal QCPs to secure the people going outside of their houses in Metro Manila, Sinas added.

“Para ma-monitor natin ang mga lumalabas at pumapasok (ng Metro Manila) [So that we could monitor those going inside and outside of Metro Manila],” Sinas pointed out.

Sinas said a total of 420 Metro Manila policemen are now considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs) for possible infection from Covid-19 while 17 cops were tagged as patients under investigation (PUIs).

Currently, one policeman from the MPD tested positive for Covid-19.

Sinas said that all 36 personnel of the station, where the positive cop was assigned, were also included in the number of PUMs.

Disinfection was already conducted in the said police station, Sinas added.

Health facilities are available in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City for the PUM cops, Sinas said.

