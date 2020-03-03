Anti ASF task force seizes ‘siomai’ in Albay town

The Task Force African swine fever (TFASF) intercepted and seized on Tuesday 400 pieces of "siomai" or pork dumplings loaded in a closed van at an ASF checkpoint in Albay's Polangui town.

In an interview, Capt. Dexter Panganiban, Albay police spokesperson, said police and Animal Quarantine ASF checkpoint personnel flagged down the van carrying undocumented processed meat from Bulacan, which is an ASF hit province in Luzon, in Barangay Matacon at around 7:15 a.m.

"The delivery van driver failed to present pertinent shipping and veterinary health permits, prompting the TFASF to confiscate the unlabeled processed meat products," Panganiban said.

The confiscated items were brought to the Polangui police station and consequently turned over to the Department of Agriculture office in Polangui for proper disposal.

The confiscated siomai was supposed to be delivered to a mall in Polangui, Panganiban said.

So far, Albay province is unaffected by the ASF but cases have been reported in three towns of Camarines Sur.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY