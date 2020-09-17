Antetokounmpo, LeBron lead 2019-20 All-NBA First Team

NBA confirmed Wednesday that Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo have been unanimously named to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team.

“Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and James both received All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each. Named to the All-NBA Team for the fourth time, Antetokounmpo has earned his second First Team honor,” NBA said on its website.

Also, Houston Rockets’ James Harden (474 points, 89 First Team votes), LA Lakers’ Anthony Davis (455 points, 79 First Team votes), and Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic (416 points, 59 First Team votes) were selected to the first team.

Doncic has made his All-NBA Team debut in his second season. Slovenian star became the sixth player named to the All-NBA First Team at the age of 21 or younger, joining Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Rick Barry, and Max Zaslofsky.

James was named All-NBA player for a record-breaking 16th time. He passed the legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan, who have 15-time All-NBA Team selections.

NBA All-Rookie Team revealed

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant was the only player with unanimous selection to the NBA’s All-Rookie Team.

Morant got NBA All-Rookie First Team votes on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team consists of Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat), Brandon Clarke (Memphis Grizzlies), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), and Eric Paschall (Golden State Warriors).

Source: Philippines News Agency