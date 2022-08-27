Another weather disturbance likely before end-August: PAGASA

Another weather disturbance may develop and affect the country before the end of this month, a weather forecaster said Thursday.

"There is no low pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility but the eastern part of the country may experience rains due to cloud clusters, and we are not discounting the possibility of another tropical cyclone before the end of the month," said Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

He said the southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to weaken and is currently affecting the western section of northern and central Luzon.

For Thursday's forecast, Estareja said generally sunny weather will prevail, especially in areas that experienced rains due to Severe Tropical Storm Florita.

Rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms will still be experienced, he added.

Warm and humid weather will prevail, but there are high chances of thunderstorms across Luzon.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast over the western section of Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and western seaboards of northern Luzon, and western seaboard of central Luzon (Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan).

Fishing boats and other small sea vessels are alerted against moderate to rough seas, according to PAGASA.

Elsewhere, it said winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Source: Philippines News Agency