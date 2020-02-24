Another round of oil price hike takes effect Tuesday

Oil players are scheduled to impose another round of price adjustments this week.

They will implement an increase of PHP0.20 per liter on diesel prices, PHP0.30 per liter on gasoline prices, and PHP0.35 per liter on kerosene prices.

The price adjustment will take effect on Tuesday for Shell, Petro Gazz, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, and Total.

Cleanfuel will raise prices on Wednesday.

This week's price hike ceases the five straight weeks of rollback on prices of diesel and kerosene, and four consecutive weeks for gasoline.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY