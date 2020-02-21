Another rape suspect nabbed in Davao Sur

A fugitive wanted for rape in Hagonoy town in Davao del Sur was apprehended by members of the local police shortly before noon on Thursday, bringing to two the number of arrested rape suspects in the province in the past two days.

Lt. Nilo Emborgo, Hagonoy town OIC chief of police, said Leonilo Maravillas Eltagonde, 57, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in Hagonoy, is facing rape charges before the regional trial court in Digos City.

Regional Trial Court Branch 19 Executive Judge Carmelita Sarno Davin, who issued the arrest warrant, did not recommend bail for Eltagonde.

Police said after his arrest, the suspect was placed under the custody of the Hagonoy municipal police for documentation and proper disposition.

Eltagonde was the second rape suspect to be arrested in the province in two days.

Wilson Jopli, who is charged with two counts of rape, was arrested by the police in Digos City on Wednesday.

Jopli, listed as one of the most wanted persons in Davao del Sur, had been a fugitive since a regional court issued a warrant for his arrest in November last year, said Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, Digos City OIC police chief.

The court also did not recommend any bail bond for the suspect.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY