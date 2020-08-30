Another player confirms departure from UST

Another Growling Tiger is moving out of University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Swingman Brent Paraiso confirmed on Saturday night that he will no longer play for the Tigers in the aftermath of the alleged training bubble that they put up in Capuy, Sorsogon earlier in the month.

“Nakakalungkot pero kailangan. Mahal na mahal kita UST (It is saddening, but it is necessary. I really love you, UST),” Paraiso said in a tweet while citing one of the first reports that surfaced regarding his departure from UST.

He has already dropped the course he was supposed to take for this semester.

Paraiso is the second player who left UST as everyone awaits on the result of the school’s investigation on the bubble, which is prohibited during this coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

CJ Cansino was the first to go after he revealed that he was removed from the Tigers’ lineup.

He made a quick transfer to the University of the Philippines.

But unlike Cansino, Paraiso’s collegiate career is now in limbo as he is already an incoming senior.

University Athletic Association of the Philippines eligibility rule states that an incoming senior cannot transfer to another member school.

Paraiso may now need to move to a member school of another league if he wants to use his final year of eligibility or forego it and turn pro already.

The two players may not be the only players that are on their way out as a person knowledgeable of the situation confirmed to the Philippine News Agency that a couple more of players are leaving UST Tigers soon.

Source: Philippines News Agency