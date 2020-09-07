Another Parojinog sibling dies in Ozamiz City jail

The older sister of former City Councilor Ricardo “Ardot” Parojinog died Sunday morning while inside the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility in Ozamiz City.

Jail Officer (JO) 1 Christian Mendez, jail nurse, said Melodina Parojinog-Malingin died at the MHARS Medical Center in Ozamiz City at 7:45 a.m., almost 12 hours after she was taken to the hospital on September 5 due to black stool excretion.

“When we checked her vital signs, we found out her BP (blood pressure) was very low which prompted us to bring her to the hospital for further medical assessment. This morning, our jail guard assigned in the hospital informed us that she died at 7:45 a.m. while at the ICU (intensive care unit),” Mendez said.

Mendez said Malingin’s cause of death is cardiogenic shock secondary to “intractable cardiac arrythmia atrial fibrillation to ventricular tachycardia.”

Malingin is bed-ridden since weeks ago and can no longer talk properly, according to Mendez.

She underwent dilation and curettage on June 17 due to abnormal uterine bleeding. She was discharged after eight days and brought back to the jail.

Malingin was jailed for charges of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act after her house was raided by police and seized eight kilograms of shabu.

On Sept. 4, Malingin’s younger brother, Ardot, was found dead inside his detention cell at the Ozamiz City Police Station.

Parojinog succumbed to cardiac arrest, according to police report.

He has been detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center since 2018 and was flown to Ozamiz City on Thursday (September 3) to attend a hearing the next day.

Malingin and Ardot are siblings of former Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo “Aldong” Parojinog who was killed with 15 others when police served warrants at the family’s properties in July 2017.

It led to the arrest of Aldong’s children, former Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and Reynaldo Parojinog, Jr. Ardot was not at home at the time.

President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017 put up a PHP5-million bounty for the capture of Ardot for his alleged ties in the illegal drug trade.

In July 2018, he was deported from Taiwan. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency