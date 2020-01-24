Another Pangasinan town under state of calamity due to ASF

The municipal government here declared a state of calamity on Thursday due to the effect of the African swine fever (ASF).

In an interview Friday, Mayor Noel Anthony Geslani said the declaration will enable the municipal government to use the calamity fund to assist backyard hog raisers whose pigs have been culled as part of the protocol against ASF, as well as in supporting the operational costs in containing the ASF virus.

Some 678 pigs from two barangays were culled as of Thursday, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA) Ilocos regional office.

In Barangay Apaya, where the first positive case of ASF in the town was confirmed, about 395 pigs have been culled and 283 hogs in its neighboring barangay, Polong Norte.

The number of hog raisers affected will still increase as culling operations continue in the different barangays within the one-kilometer radius, while blood sampling is also being done in barangays within the seven-kilometer radius, he said.

He added they are also monitoring along with DA some hogs in Barangay Mabolitek, which is near Cabeldatan Basista town, where some pigs also tested positive for ASF.

We are still to identify the amount of indemnification for the affected hog raisers as their number continues to increase, he said.

Geslani also appealed to the traders in the town to obey the lockdown and the protocol enforced by the municipal government to contain the virus' spread.

We understand that this (hog raising or trading) is their bread and butter, but we need to do what is asked of us according to the rules, he said.

He added that some hog raisers are defiant and emotional over the culling done by authorities.

Meanwhile, the operation in the slaughterhouse of the town was temporarily stopped and disinfection was implemented as part of the containment of the ASF virus, Geslani said.

We have a responsibility in order not to spread the virus further as this has long-term effects on everybody. Although it is our human nature to feel emotional over this matter, we cannot do otherwise but to honor the protocol, he said.

He assured the municipal government, together with DA, will provide aid to the affected hog raisers.

Earlier, Binmaley town has also declared a state of calamity due to ASF.

Source: Philippines News Agency