Another P85-B solar farm to rise in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY: Another solar farm is in the pipeline for the province of Ilocos Norte as Aboitiz Power Corp. has committed a PHP85-billion investment to start the project this year. 'Aboitiz power is investing in Ilocos Norte with the help of our governor who had been persistent in wooing investors to come and invest in the province,' Rona Leigh C. Bueno, head of the Investment Office under the provincial government of Ilocos Norte, said on Tuesday. As of this posting, Bueno said the company is currently securing its documentary requirements to speed up the establishment of the solar farm being eyed in this city at the soonest possible time. Since October 2023, GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co., a subsidiary of Aboitiz Group of Companies, has been supplying about 35-megawatt (MW) baseload capacity to the Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative through an emergency power supply agreement. If plans do not miscarry, the proposed establishment of another solar plant in the province will help secure the clean energy requiremen t of Ilocos Norte which can reach up to 51 MW. Aside from Aboitiz, the Sta. Clara Power Corporation (SCPC) is also planning to establish another solar farm in Paoay. According to the company, the planned solar farm will be twice as large as the Currimao 2 solar project (68-megawatt) in Barangay Paguludan-Salindeg in Currimao town. Source: Philippines News Agency