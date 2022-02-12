﻿Another NPA rebel killed in Surigao Norte clash

A New People’s Army (NPA) rebel was killed Thursday, the second this week, in a series of encounters with troopers of the Army’s 30th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Alegria, Surigao del Norte.

In a statement Friday, the 30IB said the latest skirmish in Barangay Budlingin occurred as the troops continued their military operations after the February 8 encounter in Barangay Alipao that also resulted in the death of an NPA leader-cum-bomb expert.

“The 30IB troopers encountered on Thursday an undetermined number of the combined forces of Guerrilla Front (GF) 16C1 led by Roel Neniel, alias Jacob and GF 16C2 headed by Alberto Castañeda, alias JD of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA,” the 30IB said.

The 30IB identified the slain NPA rebel in Thursday’s encounter as Ricky Vocales Rosaldo alias Kenz, a member of GF-16C1.

“The remains of the slain NPA rebel were brought by our troopers to a funeral parlor in Barangay Pongtud in Alegria for proper disposition,” the military said.

Soldiers also recovered from the site an anti-personnel mine, a detonating device, a blasting cap, M16 rifle magazines, ammunition for M16 and AK-47 rifles, assorted medicine, food, personal belongings, and subversive documents.

Lt. Col. Ryan Charles Callanta, the 30 IB commander, ordered his troops to continue the military operation and hunt down the remaining NPA rebels in the area.

“I commend the bravery and dedication of 30IB troopers in the performance of their duties and responsibilities,” Callanta said.

He also assured the residents of Alegria and Surigao del Norte of the 30IB’s continued services by providing security in communities for the attainment of genuine peace and development.

“For the remaining NPA rebels in the area, you still have the chance to change your lives. Return to the government and your families,” Callanta said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The National Democratic Front has been formally designated as a terrorist organization by the Anti-Terrorism Council on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency