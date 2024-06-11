ANOTHER MALAYSIAN HAJ PILGRIM DIES IN THE HOLY LAND

MAKKAH, Another Malaysian Haj pilgrim died in the Holy Land yesterday, bringing the death toll to five. Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar announced that Zuraida Mohd Haris, 37, from Ampang, Selangor, died at 8.15 pm yesterday at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Makkah. "The deceased died due to a brain hemorrhage after receiving treatment for six days. "Her body was taken to Masjidil Haram for funeral prayers before burial after Subuh prayers at 5.07 am today at the Syuhada Al-Haram Cemetery,' he told media personnel at Tabung Haji (TH) main office here today. So far, he noted, five Malaysian Haj pilgrims have died from various causes, including aneurysm, heart attack, organ failure and brain hemorrhage. Mohd Na'im extended condolences to families of the Haj pilgrims who died, adding that TH will perform Haj on their behalf, with the expenses covered by the Malaysian Haj Pilgrims Welfare Fund. Currently, 56 Malaysian Haj pilgrims are hospitalised, wi th 13 in Saudi Arabian hospitals and 43 at the TH Medical Centre in Makkah. "Pilgrims admitted to TH Medical Centre and Saudi hospitals suffer from respiratory issues, heart problems, hypertension, psychiatric disorders and muscle/joint pain. "Insha-Allah, Tabung Haji will ensure these patients receive proper care for their recovery,' he assured. With just four days until the Day of Arafah, he urged Haj pilgrims to prioritise their health and avoid prolonged exposure to the hot temperatures in the Holy Land. "We expect hot weather during Haj, with temperatures ranging from 30 to 45 degrees Celsius. Avoid prolonged exposure and drink plenty of water to prevent heat stroke," he advised. In addition, he urged Haj pilgrims to comply with Saudi government regulations and follow instrctions from Tabung Haji officers. Source: BERNAMA News Agency