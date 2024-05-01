LAOAG: Dingras town in Ilocos Norte province has been placed under a state of calamity due to prolonged drought. "In response to the pressing environmental crisis gripping our municipality, it is with deep concern and urgency that we hereby declare the Municipality of Dingras, Ilocos Norte under a state of calamity due to drought,' Dingras Mayor Joefrey P. Saguid told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview on Wednesday. The declaration was announced late Tuesday afternoon, and Saguid said they can now mobilize all available resources and implement swift measures to address the challenges posed by the impact of the El Niño phenomenon. "For this purpose, 30 percent of the calamity fund will be utilized for the rehabilitation of the mainly affected areas. Our priority is to ensure the provision of essential support and assistance to affected individuals and communities,' he said, citing that affected villages have started to install more deep wells and purchase more jetmatic pumps. For the first tim e, residents from the eastern part of the municipality such as in San Marcelino, Francisco, Baresbes, and in the town proper have been experiencing water shortages from their deep wells while tobacco farmers reported that their crops started to wither due to extreme heat. "We urge all residents to remain vigilant and cooperative during this critical period. Let us unite our efforts to mitigate the impacts of the drought and work towards sustainable solutions for the betterment of our municipality. Together, let us face this challenge with resilience, solidarity, and unwavering determination,' Saguid added. Earlier this week, neighboring Solsona town was also placed under a state of calamity due to the severe dry spell. Source: Philippines News Agency