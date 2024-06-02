Another gaffe? Pope reportedly says gossip is women’s stuff

ROME: Pope Francis reportedly told a group of young Roman priests not to talk ill of others because "gossip is women's stuff." The statement was made during a closed-door meeting on Thursday, the 'Silere non possum' website has reported. "We wear the trousers, we must say the things," the Argentine pontiff added, according to the report. On Tuesday the Vatican said that Pope Francis apologized and did not want to offend anyone after using a derogatory term for homosexuality (frociaggine) during a meeting with over 200 Italian bishops. The word stems from the term "frocio" which translates into English as faggot. The Argentine pontiff used it about gays at seminaries, saying there was an excess of "frociaggine" in them. Source: Philippines News Agency