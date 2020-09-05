Another Filipino crew from missing cattle ship found alive

Another Filipino crewmember was rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard on Friday, two days since the Panamanian-flagged vessel Gulf Livestock 1 issued a distress call from the East China Sea.

In a bulletin dated September 4, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Filipino sailor was found alive and alone in a life raft.

“He is conscious and able to walk. The DFA is withholding the identity of the rescued Filipino seafarer pending his consent to publish his name,” it said.

The department also reported that the unidentified person found on Friday morning has been confirmed as deceased by a doctor.

However, the person’s identity could not be confirmed due to the condition of the remains, it said.

“The Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka, and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office continue to monitor and coordinate the situation with the Japanese Coast Guard, shipowner, and the manning agency to extend all appropriate support for the Filipino seafarers and their families,” the DFA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency