Another Covid-19 PUI undergoes quarantine in Soccsksargen

The Department of Health (DOH) has reported another patient under investigation (PUI) in Soccsksargen for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-2019).

Arjohn Gangoso, DOH-12's health education and promotion officer, said Tuesday the second PUI in the region has been admitted in an isolation facility of an undisclosed hospital and undergoing mandatory quarantine.

Gangoso said the Filipino patient recently traveled to Hong Kong and had showed symptoms when they arrived in the country.

Samples had been taken from the patient for Covid-19 test and we're currently waiting for the result, he told PNA in a text message.

Gangoso said the confirmatory test is being conducted by the DOH's Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City.

Aside from the new PUI, at least 17 persons were undergoing home quarantine in parts of Soccsksargen for Covid-19.

A report released by DOH-12's epidemiology and surveillance unit said nine of the persons under monitoring (PUM) are based in North Cotabato, four in this city, three in South Cotabato and one in Sarangani.

A total of 54 individuals in the region have been placed under monitoring for the disease in the last three weeks, with 37 already cleared by the DOH after completing the 14-day observation protocol.

The PUMs were those who had history of travel to China and other countries affected by the Covid-19 outbreak but returned to the country without any sign and symptom of the disease.

In a statement, the DOH-12 said it has been closely working with the health offices of local government units, private and government agencies and local hospitals to strengthen the disease surveillance, information dissemination, infection prevention and implementation of other control measures in the region.

Soccsksargen remains negative for Covid-19, the agency reiterated, even as it reminded anew the public to always perform preventive measures like regular hand washing and eating nutritious foods.

