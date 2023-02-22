Another BPO firm to expand in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG CITY: Another business process outsourcing company is planning to expand its incubation center and headquarters here.

Rona Leigh Cheng Bueno, head of the Ilocos Norte investment office, said Wednesday that the company is now looking for a potential hub in the province where it can set up its “hiring center” to encourage more Ilocanos and other clients to apply with them.

“This came after Sutherland PH conducted a recent job fair in the city,” she said.

Sutherland aims to train and hire talented and skilled local residents, enabling them to respond to the increasing demand for qualified customer service and technical support associates in the country.

Last Jan. 26 to 27, the city government, in cooperation with the provincial government, hosted Sutherland’s recruitment activity.

Relative to the initiative known as Digital Cities 2025 of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) which was aimed towards transforming the countryside as an Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) hub and Laoag City being one of the 25 chosen viable business centers capable of strengthening the countryside's economic development, Sutherland is considering the city as a strategic area to expand its business center.

"Aside from being in unison with the DICT's mandate to achieve local economic development, we hold the belief that this opportunity will certainly help Ilocanos enjoy various perks and benefits as they pursue careers in the BPO industry,” said Laoag City Mayor Michael Keon in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency