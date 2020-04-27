Another big-time rollback on diesel, kerosene set Tuesday

Oil companies will implement another price rollback on Tuesday, with the largest cut on prices of diesel and kerosene.

In separate advisories, firms will slash diesel prices by PHP1.80 per liter, PHP2.15 per liter for kerosene, and PHP0.20 per liter for gasoline.

Since the quarantine period started in mid-March until the new price rollback will be effective April 28, oil firms already reduced PHP8.85 on gasoline prices, a total of PHP9.90-cut on diesel prices, and PHP11.55-rollback on kerosene prices.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said over the weekend there is adequate supply of fuel products in the country.

Due to the enhanced community quarantine, about 10 percent of total oil retailers or gasoline stations in the country are closed since there are fewer consumers buying during the quarantine period, Cusi added.

In a video message, the energy chief asked local government units and checkpoint personnel to ensure unhampered flow of fuel products in the market as the enhanced community quarantine is extended until May 15 in some parts of the country, including Metro Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency