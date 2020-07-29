Anomali, TIS INTEC Group Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Services in Japan

Anomali Product Suite Powers TIS’ Threat Intelligence Center

TOKYO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced a partnership with TIS INTEC Group, an IT provider serving the needs of domestic and overseas customers spanning finance, manufacturing, and public agencies. As partners, TIS will utilize the Anomali product suite to power its threat intelligence center to deliver enterprise cloud and security operation services across its APAC-region customer base.

“With advanced persistent threats (APTs) and cybercriminals targeting public and private sector organizations in the region, it is critically important that services providers responsible for security understand what they are up against,” said Geoff Noble, Anomali Sr. Vice President and GM, APAC. “With Anomali providing the foundation of its security offering, TIS gains accelerated detection, investigation, and response over the threats that are most impactful to their customers’ environments.”

“With the next Olympic Games and 2025 World Expo scheduled to be hosted in Japan, we’ve seen a surge in cyberattacks against Japanese companies and other entities. With cyber threat actors becoming more organized and sophisticated in skills, traditional reactive security solutions are no longer sufficient. By partnering with Anomali, TIS looks forward to bringing our customers the most advanced intelligence solutions, which help security professionals simplify ever expanding security operations, and empower them with the needed threat intelligence to fulfill their works more efficiently.” According to Shinji Abe, Section Chief of Enterprise Security Services Dept., IT Platform Business Unit, Service Strategy Sector, TIS Inc.

Joint customers receive the most advanced, comprehensive, and easy-to-use threat intelligence solutions available. Anomali delivers:

Anomali Lens – Users automatically and immediately know if their organizations are being attacked, who adversaries are, and if the attacks have been successful. With one click, Anomali Lens scans web-based content, detects and highlights all threats identified within, provides easy-to-understand details about them, and tells users if any are already present in their networks. Structured and unstructured web content Anomali Lens scans includes news, blogs, research, bulletins, SIEM logs, other security logs, IR reports, Twitter and other social networks.

Anomali Match – Anomali Match integrates cyber threat intelligence (CTI), MISP data, OSINT, SIEM logs, vulnerability assessment tools, and other big data sources to match billions of indicators of compromise (IOCs) and threats against any that are present in customers’ networks. By providing automated, retrospective analysis for extended periods, users detect threats and compromises that have been present for short and long durations.

Anomali ThreatStream – This leading threat intelligence platform (TIP) integrates data from the widest range of feeds to create actionable threat intelligence. The integrated Anomali APP Store provides users with one-click integration for proprietary and open source threat feeds. The same platform powers trusted collaboration for Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISACs) and Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAOs).

About TIS INTEC Group

TIS INTEC Group is a leading Information Technology Service Provider headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Over years, TIS INTEC Group has helped customers from different sectors, and across Japan and Asia Pacific, utilize the latest technologies to solve business challenges and succeed in digital transformation.

About Anomali

Anomali® delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, these include Anomali ThreatStream®, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to gain unlimited visibility over threats, accelerate detection and investigation, and constantly improve security operations. Anomali customers include more than 1,500 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at: www.anomali.com