Año hopeful of MECQ lifting to reopen economy

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Friday expressed hope that the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) over the National Capital Region and nearby provinces will not be extended beyond August 18.

“Hopefully not as we also want to reopen the economy,” he told reporters in Filipino on the sidelines of the turnover ceremony of 1,000 motorcycle barriers donated by ride-hailing firm Angkas in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Año said the government is always doing its best to find a balance between protecting public health and reviving the economy.

On Thursday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that the country’s economy contracted at a record pace of 16.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020 due to the impact of the health crisis.

He, meanwhile, expressed optimism that Covid-19 infection rates will eventually go down during the 15-day MECQ.

To achieve this, Año appealed to the public to comply with the MECQ health protocols so that the virus’ 14-day incubation period will be observed safely without adding new human hosts to the infection tally.

Aside from Metro Manila, the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are under MECQ to arrest the further spread of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency