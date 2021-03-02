Año extends leave anew until end-March

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has further extended his medical leave until the end of March to fully recover before going back to work, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Bernardo Florece Jr., said on Monday.

“According to him after 10 days na nagkausap kami (when we talked) he will be out of the hospital but then he requested the President for extended leave until the end of March but nasa bahay na siya, I mean lalabas na siya ng hospital and then sa bahay na siya magpapatuloy ng kanyang recovery (he returned home, I mean he will be discharged from the hospital then he will stay home to fully recover) but he is okay. He is doing good,” Florece said.

Florece said although Año is “very willing” to work again, he heeded their advice to stay home to fully recover.

“Actually kami ang nagbabawal na magtrabaho muna siya (we urged him not to return to work yet) although he is very willing to be back to our office but then yun nga ang naging cause ng kanyang sakit, masyado kasi siyang workaholic kaya nag bogged down siya. Yang gusto namin mangyari, (he is very workaholic and it affected his health. What we want is) for him to fully recover but he is okay,” he said.

Año has started his one-month leave on Jan. 11 this year to fully recover from the coronavirus.

On Feb. 2, DILG undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said he extended his medical leave until the end of the month.

Año first tested for Covid-19 on March 3, 2020 and had undergone a second Covid-19 test on April 8 which turned out negative.

On Aug. 16, he again tested positive for the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency