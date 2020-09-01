Año confirms Cascolan appointment as new PNP chief

nterior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Tuesday confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the appointment of Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Lt. Gen. Cascolan is the new Chief PNP, PRRD signed the paper of appointment. That’s the decision of the President, we have to respect the wisdom and the decision. Cascolan is senior and qualified,” Año told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview.

Malacañang also confirmed that Duterte has appointed Cascolan as PNP chief effective Sept. 2.

“We are confident that the incoming Chief of the PNP would continue the significant strides made by his predecessors in making the PNP a professional organization worthy of our people’s trust,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Cascolan, deputy chief for administration, is the country’s 24th PNP chief. He will retire on Nov. 10 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56. He replaced outgoing PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, who will bow out of service upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 on Wednesday.

Cascolan’s assumption was based on the rule of succession as the most senior official of the PNP.

Before being named as the PNP’s second highest official, Cascolan was also named Director for Operations and later held the position as Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) starting in April 2018.

Gamboa and Cascolan were both members of the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtala Class 1986.

The past PNP chiefs who also belong to PMA Sinagtala Class include Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa who retired in April 2018. He was replaced by retired Gen. Oscar Albayalde who retired last Nov. 8, 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency