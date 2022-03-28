﻿Annual ‘Balikatan’ drill solidifies PH-US ties amid challenges

The annual “Balikatan” exercises serve as a chance for the United States and the Philippines to reaffirm a mutual commitment to stronger ties amid various global challenges, an official of the US Embassy in Manila said on Monday.

“In 2021, we celebrated the 70th anniversary of our Mutual Defense Treaty and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our country, this combined and joint exercise is an opportunity for the United States and the Philippines to reaffirm our commitment to even more robust ties and to our relationship that remains highly relevant as the world faces new and continuing challenges,” Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava said during the opening of the annual exercises in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Variava also expressed hope that this year’s “Balikatan” will be a success due to the strong cooperation between Filipino and American military personnel.

Both nations, she added, have much to be proud of and this includes its “enduring alliance and deep bilateral military cooperation that has been built in the past seven decades.”

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, in his speech read by Undersecretary Cardozo Luna, said the two-week drills is another milestone in the enduring alliance between the two countries which is being strengthened by means of defense cooperation activities.

He added that this year’s exercises send a message to the world that the Philippine and US alliance is “stronger than ever and we remain committed to standing shoulder-to-shoulder in response to evolving security challenges that face both our nations and the region.”

“Taking a cue from past ‘Balikatan’ exercises, this year’s joint training activities are intended to strengthen the interoperability between the AFP and the US Indo-Pacific command so that we can readily and jointly respond to our mutual security concerns, and contribute to regional peace and stability,” Lorenzana said.

He added that the activity intends to heighten stakeholder engagement with other government agencies as part of joint inter-agency capacity building and capability efforts in attaining a whole-of-government approach, especially in times of calamities and disasters.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, which continues to affect many countries in the world, reminds us that problems, especially those that are transboundary in nature, should be dealt with in unison by all countries and sectors affected. Aided by this lesson, we will continue to highlight humanitarian assistance and disaster response in ‘Balikatan’ exercises,” Lorenzana said.

The defense chief added that the “Balikatan” exercises also highlight that the US and the Philippines are not alone in espousing peace, security, and cooperation in the region.

“We have been expanding the scope of the exercises through wider engagement and networking with our partners in the region,” Lorenzana said.

