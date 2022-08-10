Anna Mizell Named EPC Direct Sales Manager for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Anna Mizell has been named EPC Direct Sales Manager for the Group’s Cryogenic Pumps Unit.

Anna is an experienced technical sales professional, with focus on the Gulf Coast and East Coast regions. A mechanical engineer by education, she will be responsible for supporting EPCs throughout the United States with Cryogenic Pumps as well as other Group products, service and support. She has most recently been a Sales Manager and Sales Engineer for Sundyne. She will be reporting directly to Ian Guthrie, Business Line Manager for the Group’s Cryogenic Pumps unit.

“The Pumps Unit is excited to have Anna in this new strategic management role,” according to Daryl Lamy, President and CEO of the Group’s Pump Unit. “Her years of experience will add to our ability to offer world-class cryogenic pump products, customer service and value-added solutions for our customers.”

Nikkiso Cryogenic Pumps Unit which includes Nikkiso ACD and Nikkiso Cryo is a leading manufacturer of a diverse line of cryogenic pumps – large to small.

With this addition, Nikkiso continues their commitment to be both a global and local presence for their customers.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com