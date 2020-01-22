Animal shelter eyed in every Ilocos Norte town

The province of Ilocos Norte is eyeing for the establishment and construction of animal shelters in the 21 towns of Ilocos Norte.

Provincial Board member Ambrocio Domingo, in his capacity as chair of the committee on agriculture, on Monday sponsored Draft Resolution 2020-01-093 giving authority to Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc to enter and sign in behalf of the provincial government of Ilocos Norte a memorandum of agreement with the different municipalities for the establishment and construction of animal shelters.

According to Domingo, the animal shelters will be used to shelter farm animals and other livestock in case of impending natural calamities such as typhoons and floods.

Like humans, our animals need to feel secure during natural calamities. A lot of our farmers derived their alternative source of income from them, so, they must also be protected, said Ambrocio in defending the resolution.

As of this date, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) led by Dr. Loida Valenzuela said only four towns in Ilocos Norte have established animal shelters. These are the towns of Solsona, Dingras, Badoc, and Currimao.

The provincial board approved about PHP8.7 million for the construction of animal shelters in selected towns with a prevalence of animal deaths due to flooding. The funding came from the province's share of tobacco excise tax.

To boost the economic livelihood of farmers who were hard hit by previous typhoons, thousands of small and large ruminants are being distributed in the entire province.

This January, a total of 4,530 ducks and goats have been distributed to the local government units of Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra, San Nicolas, Paoay, Dingras, Pagudpud, Laoag City, and Batac City.

Source: Philippines News Agency